The Next Chapter: Cards First Round Pick in the Starting Lineup

Haason Reddick stepped on to the field and right into the starting lineup for the Arizona Cardinals. With Deone Bucannon recovering from ankle surgery, the Cardinals first round pick will work with the first team.

"To come out there today and getting reps with the vets," said Reddick by his locker after practice. "It meant a lot and made it official."

Reddick’s underdog story is well chronicled. Injuries wiped out his high school football career. He had no recruiting tape. He walked-on at Temple but was cut by Steve Addazio’s coaching staff. It’s a famous story now, but Reddick’s mother, Raelakia, took out a loan to get Haason a meal plan to eat with the team.

"Did I see it for him? Not exactly," said Raelakia Reddick when Haason was introduced to the Arizona media. "Did I know he was going to go to college and graduate..oh heck yeah!"

There were many stressful days and frustrated phone calls home from Haason. He was given a second chance when new Coach Matt Rhule took over at Temple. The two helped lead one of the surprise stories of college football. The Owls posted 2 straight 10 win seasons playing in their conference championship game. Reddick turned into the star of his team his senior season and his draft stock soared in front of NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl.

“The past is the past,” says Reddick when asked if he reflected on his journey to get to the NFL during his first practice. "I'm up here playing against the elite players of the world, the best of the best."

With Bucannon out until September, Haason Reddick will get every chance to start for the Cardinals. It’s fitting that he’s playing a position, inside linebacker, that’s he’s never played until this week. The underdog story continues.