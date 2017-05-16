Arizona DPS: Trooper involved in fatal shooting of suspect

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a state trooper fired at a suspect during a Kingman-area pursuit but isn't saying what prompted the shooting that resulted in the suspect's death.

The DPS said Tuesday a suspect in an aggravated assault case fled from police on Interstate 40 and on Andy Devine Boulevard before a trooper and a Kingman police officer shot at the suspect and his vehicle Sunday night.

A DPS statement doesn't specify why the officers shot at the suspect, whose identity wasn't released.

DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr responded to questions from The Associated Press about circumstances of the shooting by saying it remains under investigation and that he has no additional information at this time.

The Kingman Police Department on Monday announced its officer's involvement.

