Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
Stolen tax information on the dark web
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill
A Phoenix family says they did everything they could to ensure the birth of their baby daughter would be covered in-network. Now, they say they're left with a bill they shouldn't have to pay.More >
San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard
An Arizona woman had been living with a "safety hazard" and when she couldn't fix the problem on her own, she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here.More >
$9K stolen from Valley man's bank account is returned
After two months, a Scottsdale man finally gets his $9,000 returned to his bank account with 3 On Your Side's help.More >
