3 On Your Side

Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor

Posted: Updated:
Agostinho Lopes still has the $15,000 from Barbara Carrick. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Agostinho Lopes still has the $15,000 from Barbara Carrick. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Barbara Carrick died weeks after talking to 3 On Your Side due to cancer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Barbara Carrick died weeks after talking to 3 On Your Side due to cancer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Lopes recently pleaded guilty in another case for "contracting without a license." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Lopes recently pleaded guilty in another case for "contracting without a license." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Rebecca Carrick just wants justice for her mom. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Rebecca Carrick just wants justice for her mom. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her.

But that is nowhere near what happened. And as far as the unlicensed contractor who caused all this mess, he's still on the run.

In the last report, 3 On Your Side caught up with Agostinho Lopes at his Peoria home. 

"You owe a lot of money, sir, you want the police coming back after you, I suggest you open this back up," Gary Harper said. 

[ORIGINAL STORY: Cancer patient taken for $15K by unlicensed contractor]

When we confronted Lopes, the unlicensed contractor initially ran from 3 On Your Side, only to be confronted again.

"Augie you took money from an old woman with cancer!" Harper said.
"I don't want to talk to you!" Lopes said.
"Well, I want to talk to you!" Harper said.
"You're full of sh** and she's nuts too!" Lopes said.

We tracked him down to see why he took $15,000 from a Tempe woman named Barbara Carrick for a home remodeling job that he started but quickly abandoned.

"You should be ashamed of yourself Mr. Lopes! I hope you sleep well at night,” Harper said.

Well, there's an update in this case, but it's a sad one.  

When 3 On Your Side's first report aired last month, Carrick was battling cancer, which is why she wanted her remodeling job finished.

But just weeks later, Carrick died.  

“My mom can't fight, she lost. She lost her battle with cancer and I can't believe what he did to her while she was alive, the stressed he caused and the way he left her house," said Rebecca Carrick while crying.

Rebecca tearfully tells us that her mom died in her own house looking at the very mess left behind by Lopes.

“She doesn't get to do anything and he gets to walk free and do whatever he wants with her money that he told her he put in his retirement fund,” Rebecca said.

And now Rebecca says Lopes is harassing her by showing up at her home twice with his friends and demanding tools that he claims he accidentally left behind and taunting Rebecca. 

“I said you know you owe us $15,000 you owe my mother. I did say us and he said, ‘It's not your money! You think this is funny? This is not funny. My mother is dead. You guys are laughing like this is a joke.' This is ridiculous and sick,” Rebecca said.

And the number of victims for Lopes continues to grow. 

In fact, he recently pled guilty in another case for "contracting without a license."

It seems like Lopes can't stay out of trouble. He was supposed to show up to justice court in downtown Phoenix for a restitution hearing regarding a completely different victim but he was a no-show and now an arrest warrant has been issued.

The victim in this case, Chris Manzano, tells 3 On Your Side that Lopes took $1,500 to start a remodeling job, but kept the money and disappeared.

“Well, he gets away with it. That's the frustrating part of this for me is he's got a trail of disappointed customers,” said Manzano.  

And perhaps one of the most disappointed is Rebecca who just wants justice for her mom. 

“You know honestly it's not even really about money anymore, or about the house. It's about justice and seeing that he can't do this to anyone else and that he's going to be held accountable for what he did to my mom,” Rebecca said.

The Registrar of Contractors says it is aware of Lopes.

In fact, they tell us they wrapped up another investigation and have handed it over to state prosecutors to pursue.

If you were a victim and lost money to Lopes, or if you have any information, please send us an email at 3oys@azfamily.com and let us know.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor

    Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:30:09 GMT
    Agostinho Lopes still has the $15,000 from Barbara Carrick. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Agostinho Lopes still has the $15,000 from Barbara Carrick. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened. 

    More >

    The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened. 

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'

    Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-05-16 12:31:03 GMT
    Sheri Leger fell for the Federal Grant Scam. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Sheri Leger fell for the Federal Grant Scam. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.

    More >

    The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side