Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor

Barbara Carrick died weeks after talking to 3 On Your Side due to cancer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her.

But that is nowhere near what happened. And as far as the unlicensed contractor who caused all this mess, he's still on the run.

In the last report, 3 On Your Side caught up with Agostinho Lopes at his Peoria home.

"You owe a lot of money, sir, you want the police coming back after you, I suggest you open this back up," Gary Harper said.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Cancer patient taken for $15K by unlicensed contractor]

When we confronted Lopes, the unlicensed contractor initially ran from 3 On Your Side, only to be confronted again.

"Augie you took money from an old woman with cancer!" Harper said.

"I don't want to talk to you!" Lopes said.

"Well, I want to talk to you!" Harper said.

"You're full of sh** and she's nuts too!" Lopes said.

We tracked him down to see why he took $15,000 from a Tempe woman named Barbara Carrick for a home remodeling job that he started but quickly abandoned.

"You should be ashamed of yourself Mr. Lopes! I hope you sleep well at night,” Harper said.

Well, there's an update in this case, but it's a sad one.

When 3 On Your Side's first report aired last month, Carrick was battling cancer, which is why she wanted her remodeling job finished.

But just weeks later, Carrick died.

“My mom can't fight, she lost. She lost her battle with cancer and I can't believe what he did to her while she was alive, the stressed he caused and the way he left her house," said Rebecca Carrick while crying.

Rebecca tearfully tells us that her mom died in her own house looking at the very mess left behind by Lopes.

“She doesn't get to do anything and he gets to walk free and do whatever he wants with her money that he told her he put in his retirement fund,” Rebecca said.

And now Rebecca says Lopes is harassing her by showing up at her home twice with his friends and demanding tools that he claims he accidentally left behind and taunting Rebecca.

“I said you know you owe us $15,000 you owe my mother. I did say us and he said, ‘It's not your money! You think this is funny? This is not funny. My mother is dead. You guys are laughing like this is a joke.' This is ridiculous and sick,” Rebecca said.

And the number of victims for Lopes continues to grow.

In fact, he recently pled guilty in another case for "contracting without a license."

It seems like Lopes can't stay out of trouble. He was supposed to show up to justice court in downtown Phoenix for a restitution hearing regarding a completely different victim but he was a no-show and now an arrest warrant has been issued.

The victim in this case, Chris Manzano, tells 3 On Your Side that Lopes took $1,500 to start a remodeling job, but kept the money and disappeared.

“Well, he gets away with it. That's the frustrating part of this for me is he's got a trail of disappointed customers,” said Manzano.

And perhaps one of the most disappointed is Rebecca who just wants justice for her mom.

“You know honestly it's not even really about money anymore, or about the house. It's about justice and seeing that he can't do this to anyone else and that he's going to be held accountable for what he did to my mom,” Rebecca said.

The Registrar of Contractors says it is aware of Lopes.

In fact, they tell us they wrapped up another investigation and have handed it over to state prosecutors to pursue.

If you were a victim and lost money to Lopes, or if you have any information, please send us an email at 3oys@azfamily.com and let us know.

