Kingman police: Officers fatally shoot suspect after pursuit

Kingman police: Officers fatally shoot suspect after pursuitUpdated: May 15, 2017 12:00 AM
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
3 On Your Side
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >