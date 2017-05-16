Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after accident in Phoenix

A motorcyclist is left in serious injury after an accident in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix Police are on the scene of a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle at 75th Ave. and Osborn Road in Phoenix.

The accident occurred around 10:55 a.m. and detectives were in route to assume the investigation.

Police recommend avoiding the area for the next four to five hours as the intersection will be closed for the investigation.

Phx PD on scene of serious crash involving a motorcycle at 75th Ave and Osborn. Expect the area to be closed to traffic for a few hours — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.