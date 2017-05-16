Woman shot, killed by SAU officer was suspect in earlier homicide

Woman shot, killed by SAU officer was suspect in earlier homicidePosted: Updated:
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
Officer shots and kills female murder suspect
Officer-involved shooting in Tempe
Police are on the scene of an officer-involved incident in the area of Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnWTqj.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnsXuo.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Pirate ship replica in Casa Grande
Upcoming passport changes may impact your summer travel
If you're planning a summer vacation abroad and you need to renew your passport, be forewarned. CBS 5 Advocate Dave Cherry has several passport changes that could create a problem for you. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
