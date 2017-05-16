Police ID homicide suspect shot, killed by SAU officer in Hance Park

According to Phoenix Police the suspect and victim knew each other. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police say Jonie Block, the woman shot and killed by an officer in downtown Phoenix earlier this week, was the suspect in a homicide reported earlier in the day.

Investigators did not release her name until Wednesday morning, but according to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department, she was the subject of a statewide bulletin issued after a man who had been shot multiple times was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers responding to “an unknown medical call” near Central Avenue and Camelback Road shortly after noon on Monday located the victim, later identified as Todd Landon, 55.

According to Lewis, investigators identified Block, 27, as the suspect and issued a bulletin with her photo and description, as well as a description of her vehicle and a “warning that she is armed and dangerous.”

Lewis said Block went from the apartment where Landon was shot to a café near Central Avenue and Portland Street, a little less than 3.5 miles down Central, where she stayed for several hours.

As she was leaving at about 5:15 p.m. – five hours after police found Landon – an employee at the café tried to talk to her about her bill.

“She pointed her handgun at the employee and fled toward the park,” Lewis said in an email to media outlets.

That employee called the police to report the incident.

Police located the armed woman less than an hour later sitting in the Japanese Friendship Garden.

“She was threatening herself with the weapon and refusing to comply with commands,” according to Lewis.

Block then walked toward an open area of Margaret T. Hance Park.

“Fearing that she was an immediate threat to citizens nearby, as well as other officers, one officer from the Special Assignments Unit, a twenty year [sic] veteran, fired his service weapon, striking the suspect and ending the threat,” Lewis explained. “Simultaneously, the suspect discharged her own weapon.”

Block was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released any information about Block, nor have they explained how she and Landon were connected, saying only that they knew each other.

This was the 15th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix-metro area this year.

