Man arrested by FBI for allegedly threatening congresswoman

A Tucson school district employee has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaving threatening voicemail messages for a congresswoman from Arizona.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Steve Martan told authorities he was venting frustrations with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally's votes in support of President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Martan left three messages May 2 and May 10 on the congressional office voicemail including one that allegedly threatened to shoot McSally.

The newspaper says other voicemails told McSally to be careful when she returns to Tucson and her days "were numbered."

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords released the following statement in response to the threats against McSally.

"No matter where you live or what job you have, you have a right to feel safe in your community, at your workplace, and in your home. The threats of violence made against Congresswoman McSally are reprehensible and deeply disturbing. Civil discourse and civic engagement are hallmarks of our democracy, but threats and intimidation should never be tolerated. It's up to all of us - especially those with the power to strengthen the laws that protect us - to work together and prevent violence from prevailing. I commend the FBI and local Tucson authorities for responding swiftly to these threats and for keeping our community safe."

Court records show the 58-year-old Martan has been released on his own recognizance, but he must wear an electronic monitoring device. He's prohibited from contacting McSally or possessing a firearm or weapon.

