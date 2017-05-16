1-year-old girl nearly drowns in bucket of water

A 1-year-old girl was found in a bucket near drowning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl was found in a bucket near drowning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl was found in a bucket near drowning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive not breathing from a near drowning near 40th Street and Union Hills Drive in Phoenix Tuesday morning according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Paramedics rushed her to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition and started advanced life support.

According to the parents who were home at the time, the little girl was found in a bucket of water located in the backyard said police.

The five-gallon bucket was only filled a quarter of the way, approximately six to eight inches of water said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade.

At this time, Phoenix Fire do not know how long the child was face down in the bucket.

She currently has a pulse and remains in ICU.

"The fact that the child has pulses right now at the hospital leaves us to believe the child has a good chance of hopefully making it through this but has a long road ahead," said McDade.

Phoenix Fire wants to remind parents "that you need constant supervision of your children, that's 24 hours. It's hard to do, nobody is perfect."

1 year old girl in critical condition after falling head first into a bucket of water. She has a pulse and is in ICU. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/XLd1NvI8Sl — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.