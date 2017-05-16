1-year-old girl nearly drowns in bucket

A 1-year-old girl was found in a bucket near drowning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl was found in a bucket near drowning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl was found in a bucket near drowning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive not breathing from a near drowning near 40th Street and Union Hills Drive in Phoenix Tuesday morning according to Phoenix Fire Department.

According to the parents who were home at the time, the little girl was found in a bucket of water located in the backyard said police.

The child was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

1 year old girl in critical condition after falling head first into a bucket of water. She has a pulse and is in ICU. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/XLd1NvI8Sl — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.