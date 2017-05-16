Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes

Fedders and ICF specialist have built 50 to 60 commercial buildings, including city, state, educational, industrial, religious and hospitality. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.

Two veteran brothers are at the forefront, building homes and bunkers that can not only save your life but can help you conserve energy as well.

More and more people in the Valley are opting for a different kind of construction, one that can withstand just about any major attack or natural disaster, even a barrage of gunfire.

"The walls are bulletproof. They'd be very tough to drive a car through," said Gary Fedders of Castle Rock Homes, Division 1 Bunkers and ICF Specialist.

ICF is short for insulated concrete form.

Essentially, it's two thick pieces of shock absorbent Styrofoam, rebar up the middle and filled with concrete.

"There is a very high level of security here, even for a fire rating. The typical building has a 20-minute fire rating. An ICF building has a four-hour fire rating," said Fedders.

For Fountain Hills resident, Mike Howell, it's all about peace of mind.

His custom home in Fountain Hills is all ICF construction. His recording studio below it all doubles as a bunker.

"Not that I'm paranoid about being attacked, but in the event that it happened, I really don't have any worries," said Howell.

Gary Fedders and his brother Rod, both U.S. Air Force veterans, own Castle Rock Homes and Division 1 Bunkers out of Litchfield Park and are the ones behind the construction.

"I have a picture of Hurricane Katrina with 1 square mile wiped completely off the face of the earth except for the foundations and one house standing there, and that house was ICF," said Fedders.

One California neighborhood was wiped out by fire, except for three homes built with ICF.

Meantime, 26 churches here in the Valley are being built with this fortified construction.

While it's expected to stop almost any threat, the church says their decision was based solely on energy efficiency.

The concrete literally wicks temperature out of the ground and you create a thermal mass that holds the temperature and lowers your operating costs significantly," said John Minieri of the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.

Fedder says they've sold more ICF construction in the last six months from a distribution standpoint than they have in the past three years.

The cost for ICF, according to Fedders, is $13 to $15 a square foot installed. That includes concrete, rebar, block and labor, whereas 2 by 6 construction with strap, sheer, insulation, is about $9 to $11 per square foot installed. This, while CMU/block masonry is right around $14-$15 per square foot installed.

Fedders and ICF specialists have built 50 to 60 commercial buildings, including city, state, educational, industrial, religious and hospitality.

They've built more than 200 custom ICF homes.

