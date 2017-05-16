Tuesday, May 16

Ranking the best dine-in movie theaters

Phoenix Magazine went to every dine-in movie theater in the Valley and found the best way to escape from the summer heat.

Dine-in movie theaters have exploded in Valley; first opened in 2001, now there are almost a dozen.

PHOENIX MAGAZINE went to all of them and did reviews. RoadHouse in Scottsdale (Arizona-owned) was surprisingly one of the top performers based on value, dining comfort, quality of food and ease of ordering. A real hidden gem.

$6 Tuesday screenings and half-off happy hour drinks and food (a Thursday dusk screening with a margarita and quesadilla is only $20 total). Also, the best popcorn and Arizona beer selection.

A great way to escape from summer heat.

Visit: http://www.phoenixmag.com/food-reviews/lights-camera-cocktails.html for more info.

Organization offers cancer survivors' families vacation to AZ

Little Pink Houses of Hope is a non-profit organization that provides complimentary week-long vacations and activities for surviving cancer patients is moving to the Valley. This week, 11 local cancer patients and their families will experience a gifted expense free week of activities such as a Mother's Day Tea, a canoe and cruise ride on Saguaro Lake, an Arizona Diamondbacks game, an adult night out, a family photography session and more!

For more information on Little Pink Houses of Hope at www.littlepink.org or call: 336-213-4733

Help your teen find a summer job

Gregg Murset, the CEO of BusyKid.com, says there is a decline in teen summer jobs because of fewer entry-level jobs available. He tells us how to.

Pew Research Center reports that in 2014 less than one-third of teens had a job

Reasons for decline in summer jobs

Fewer low-skill entry-level jobs available

Students continue taking classes over the summer

Students taking on unpaid internships and community service

Having a summer job can teach kids financial independence

Have kids create their own jobs

Check neighborhood houses for any yard work, chores or babysitting they need help with

Create a list of chores and rates then ask family friends or relatives if they need any of them completed.

Parents pay kids to do yard work, house cleaning, washing cars and maintain the pool instead of paying someone else to do the task.

Parents should have an open conversation with kids and come to an agreement on what they will do with the money they earn. Such as saving half of the money earned in a week. BusyKid can also assist parents in this process by giving them the option to buy stocks, gift cards, donate to charity or save it.

For more information, visit: www.busykid.com

Skillet polenta pizza

Valley food blogger Joanie Simon created this recipe with the ingredients from her favorite Arizona products. The Kitchen Kit can be purchased online at www.biteboxaz.squarespace.com. Also visit www.JoanieSimon.com for more recipes.

Skillet Polenta Pizza

This recipe came out of a collaborative project with Bite Magazine, featuring some of our favorite Arizona products. I created a recipe with the ingredients and Michelle from Bite is offering them in a Kitchen Kit for purchase online at biteboxaz.squarespace.com

The Kitchen Kit contains Hayden Flour Mills polenta, AZ Bitters Lab Mas Mole Bitters and Go Lb Salt Sel Gris.

This recipe is a way to change up pizza night, replacing the crust with polenta for unique flavor and its gluten free.

Shishito peppers are one of the toppings and they're fun because one in ten are spicy, like pepper roulette!

Skillet Polenta Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Hayden Flour Mills polenta

3 cups water

½ tsp salt (plus more to taste)

2 Tbsp. butter

1 cup shishito peppers, stems removed

3 tsp grapeseed oil (divided three ways)

18 drops AZ Bitters Lab Mas Mole Bitters (divided three ways)

1 medium yellow onion, sliced into rings

3 - 4 oz. goat cheese (to your liking)

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

Instructions

The night prior to preparing this dish, soak the polenta in enough water until completely covered. This will soften the polenta and cut cooking time the next day. Drain it before using it and follow the rest of the recipe as follows.

Heat 3 cups of water in a large saucier or pot until a gentle boil then sprinkle in the polenta and Â½ tsp salt constantly stirring until fully added and reduce heat to medium / medium low once the polenta starts to bubble. Continue stirring polenta every 10 minutes or so for a half hour until the polenta is nice and thick and soft, then stir in 2 Tbsp. butter.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat until searing hot, then add in 1 tsp grapeseed oil and add in the shishito peppers, frequently tossing and add in 8 drops of the Mas Mole bitters. Cook until the peppers are blistered and slightly softened. Then, remove from skillet and place in a bowl on the side to reserve for later.

To the same skillet, add in another teaspoon of oil along with the onion slices and another 5 drops of bitters and continue cooking over medium high heat, stirring occasionally to caramelize the onions. This process takes 5 to 10 minutes. Once caramelized, add the onions to the bowl with the blistered shishitos.

Next, remove the pan from the heat and add in the remaining teaspoon of oil, coating the entire inside of the pan. Then, add the polenta to the pan, smoothing out so that it it's an even thickness in the pan. Scatter the shishitos and onions over the top of the polenta like it's a pizza and place in the oven to bake at 375F for 15 minutes. The polenta should be firm and hold its shape, but not dry and hard. It should still be soft in the middle.

Combine the sweet chili sauce, tomato paste and 5 drops of bitters in a small container. Once the pizza is cooked, top with goat cheese and a liberal drizzle of the sweet chili sauce with bitters that you just made.

Serve and enjoy!

*the longer the pizza sits after cooking, the firmer the polenta will be. If you like polenta soft, serve immediately. If you like it firmer, let it cool for 15 or 20 minutes.

Joanie Simon Food Blogger at www.JoanieSimon.com

For the segment on the Polenta Pizza, the site where the Kitchen Kit is available is: www.biteboxaz.squarespace.com

Leftover oatmeal cookies

Valley food blogger Joanie Simon loves to make oatmeal in the mornings for her family - and ends up with a ton of leftovers - so she developed a delicious cookie recipe to use it all up. Visit www.JoanieSimon.com for more info.

Leftover Oatmeal Cookies

I love to make oatmeal in the mornings for my family, but sometimes I would end up with leftovers, so I made this recipe for cookies to use it up.

If you mixed in cinnamon, berries or nuts into your oatmeal, it will still totally work to turn these into cookies. They just add extra flavor.

I really wanted these cookies to have a crisp exterior and a soft inside and the ratio of ingredients will get you exactly that.

If you want to add a little extra personality to these cookies, you can add my simple lemon glaze for just a little bit of zip.

Leftover Oatmeal Cookies

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ tsp almond extract

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup prepared (leftover) oatmeal

¾ cup blueberries

½ cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F

Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl, then set aside.

Combine butter and brown sugar in another bowl and cream together with a hand mixer or stand mixer, then add in eggs, almond extract, and lemon juice and continue to mix until smooth.

Add in oatmeal and continue to mix until smooth.

Add the oatmeal mix to the flour until just combined (don't overmix) and then fold in blueberries.

Scoop a spoonful of the dough and form into a ball (don't overpack) then place on a silpat on a cookie sheet and bake at 350F for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown and risen.

Transfer to a cooling rack.

Once cool, combine the powdered sugar with the lemon juice, stirring until smooth. Drizzle lemon glaze over the cookies and allow to sit until the glaze firms up.

Keep on a plate, covered with plastic for up to four days.

Joanie Simon Food Blogger at www.JoanieSimon.com

For the segment on the Polenta Pizza, the site where the Kitchen Kit is available is: www.biteboxaz.squarespace.com

Mesa vintage store hits the decorating trend and offers trendy chalk art class

Making old things new is the latest design trend and Old Brick House Market brings that to Mesa. It's a must see for families looking to update their home and make it look old.

The design and DIY experts at Old Brick House Vintage Market takes class members from

start to finish creating a chalkboard art that will stand the test of time. Classes are around two hours long, and cost $60. Limited space remains.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/oldbrickhouse/

Old Brick House Vintage Market

Address: 202 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Phone: (480) 710-2031

Women, live your best life at any age

Birth control, mammograms, menopause. It's Women's Health Week and Dr. Angela DeRosa tells us how to live your best and healthiest life through every decade.

20s - well women check up/birth control how to choose the best method for you

IUDs (their not your Mother's IUD anymore!)

NuvaRing

30s -get your first mammogram

Establish a baseline.

Especially important if there is a family history of breast cancer.

40s - address perimenopause issues.

Hot flashes

night sweats

mid-section weight gain

low libido

You don't have to suffer in silence!

50s - combat menopause with options that work:

bio-identical hormones (pelettes)

troches

creams

schedule the dreaded colonoscopy

60s - how dense are you?

A bone density test can determine if you have osteoporosis BEFORE a bone is broken

incorporate weight bearing and balance exercises in daily routine.

70s - are your vaccines up-to-date: Influenza (Flu) Shingles (Herpes Zoster) Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis (Whooping Cough) Pneumococcal disease (Pneumonia)

For more information, visit: www.derosamedical.com

DeRosa Medical

9377 E. Bell Rd. #143

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-619-4097