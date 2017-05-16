Witness: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was 'wielding' machete

A witness to an officer-involved shooting in Tempe says the suspect was "wielding" a machete.

It happened shortly at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe.

Few details were immediately available, but our Gibby Parra saw a police officer on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance. The officer was conscious and talking on the phone. He appeared to have a bandage on his right forearm. The Tempe Police Department tweeted that the officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

[SLIDESHOW: From the scene]

Aerial video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed paramedics working on another patient. That patient -- the suspect, according to the Tempe Police Department's tweet -- was transported, as well. While his condition is not known, first responders appeared to be doing chest compressions.

The chopper video also showed a car that had crashed into another vehicle.

Robert Dishman, who lives a couple of houses down from where all of this happened, heard the gunshots and saw the suspect "wielding that machete." He told us a bit about the crash that preceded the shooting.

"The airbags were deployed so he must have been going like 30, 40 miles an hour," Dishman said. "The weird part about it is that the car was parked along the street and the guy hit him T-bone style.

"He looked pretty mad, right? And seemed very coherent," Dishman continued. "It didn't seem like the crazy drug-fueled rage type thing," Dishman said. "It was almost like he was hurting."

While police have not said what led up to the incident, Dishman has a theory.

"There's either drugs involved or a woman involved. You can quote me on that," he said.

Dishman described the suspect as an African-American man in his 20s, a little more 6 feet tall with "longer hair" and a "skinny but athletic" build.

Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the Tempe Police Department, is on the scene and will be updating Parra shortly.

We are working to piece together the events leading up to all of this and will be updating information as it comes into the newsroom; please refresh this story for the latest details.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.

Monday evening, a Phoenix police officer shot and killed a woman considered a suspect in a homicide.

[READ MORE: Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix]

There have been 16 officer-involved shooting in the Valley this year and a total of 24 statewide.

[RELATED: Officer-involved shootings in 2017]

Officers on scene of Officer involved shooting. Officer transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Suspect also transported pic.twitter.com/1454ocpdQM — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) May 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.