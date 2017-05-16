Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case

Juan Martinez may try the 'Serial Street Shooter' case. (Source: Andrew Michalscheck)

Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case.

Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.

On the Maricopa County Superior Court calendar, Martinez is listed as the lead prosecutor for a hearing set on Thursday.

[READ MORE: Police name Serial Street Shooter suspect, add 3 more shootings to case]

Police named Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area that terrorized the Valley and left nine dead in 12 shootings between 2015 to 2016.

Saucedo was booked on 26 felony counts, including homicide, assault and drive-by shooting.

[COURT HEARING: Hearing set on Thursday for 'Serial Street Shooter' case]

Shortly after Saucedo was arrested in connections with the shooting death of Raul Romero in 2015, police tabbed him as a person of interest in the series of deadly shootings.

Saucedo pleaded not guilty to the murder of Romero, which was initially not considered in connection with the serial shootings.

[COURT HEARING PHOTO: Hearing set on Thursday for 'Serial Street Shooter' case]

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office have yet to officially confirm Martinez’s involvement in the case.

Last month, the State Bar of Arizona dismissed an ethics charge against Martinez. He was under investigation for violating rules of professional conduct.

Martinez published a book about Arias even though her appeals process was not completed.

[RELATED: Ethics complaint against Jodi Arias' prosecutor Juan Martinez has been dismissed]

The committee that dismissed the charge says Martinez got permission to write the book and nothing was published that would affect future litigation.