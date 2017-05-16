MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead

The MCSO is investigating a shooting incident in Mesa that has left 1 dead and another in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The MCSO is investigating a shooting incident in Mesa that has left 1 dead and another in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.

Deputies arrived in the area just before midnight late Monday evening and located two victims in the front yard.

A male and female, both in their 20’s had been shot.

The female was pronounced dead and the male was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

MCSO homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the shooting.

It’s unknown what caused the shooting, but the suspect(s) are still outstanding.

Officials say it’s also too early to tell if this is gang related or the suspects knew the victims.

We’ll have live updates from the scene as the investigation is on-going. 

