Glendale police host active shooter class

Glendale police host active shooter classPosted: Updated:
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
Police officer accidentally overdoses during drug bust
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
Company says coconut water 'squid free' after woman shares disturbing photos
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Naples man dials 911, asks to be deported
Pirate ship replica in Casa Grande
Officer shots and kills female murder suspect
A woman who was considered a murder suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in downtown Phoenix. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say several structures have been lost after a wind-whipped fire in Bisbee. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
Pat and Carl Schmidt, a local couple, reached out to CBS5 for answers, concerned these cloud-like trails coming from airplanes could be affecting their health and yours. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year. (Sunday, May 14, 2017)More >
Upcoming passport changes may impact your summer travel
If you're planning a summer vacation abroad and you need to renew your passport, be forewarned. CBS 5 Advocate Dave Cherry has several passport changes that could create a problem for you. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
