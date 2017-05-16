Glendale police host active shooter class

The Glendale Police Department hosted an active shooter awareness class on Monday night at the Foothills Recreation and Aquatic Center.

Police said an active shooter can strike anywhere from malls to classrooms.

Officers used a method called Run, Hide, Fight. It's approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

They said people should find the best exit during an active shooter situation.

When you recognize this happens, let's not pull out our mobile phones and start videotaping. Let's get to a safe location," Sgt. Wence Arevalo with the Glendale Police Department said.

If you can't, hide, keep your phone on silent and call the police.

The last resort is fight. If you're back into a corner, defend yourself and try to take the shooter down.

"Even though you don't go through an earthquake or an active shooter every 10 years or whatever, you always should be prepared," Arevalo said.

Making the right call can save your life.

"Ultimately, you have to do what you have to do to not be a victim," Arevalo said.

