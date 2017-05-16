Local teens graduate college before high school

Rivera will be majoring in business at ASU this fall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rio Salado has partnered with 46 high schools in the Valley to help thousands of students achieve their higher education goals before they even graduate high school.

Richard Audrain is a senior at Brophy college prep.

"I’ve always wanted to be a teacher," said Audrain.

Erick Riviera a senior at Desert Vista High School.

"I’m looking into business management," said Rivera.

They both know what they want to be when they grow up and are one step closer to making those dreams come true.

"I just graduated with both an associate's in art and elementary education," said Audrain.

"I just got my associate's in art," said Rivera.

They both did it before graduating from high school.

"I wanted to get a jump start on college," said Rivera.

The young men took part in the dual education program at their high schools.

"Dual enrollment actually makes it so that a lot of our classes that we take at our high schools double as college credit," said Audrain.

"Very little extra work, I had to take two online classes. It was easy," said Rivera.

The reward is walking across the stage at the Rio Salado graduation and getting their associate's degree days before their high school diploma.

"Just knowing I made my family proud was great. It was a wonderful feeling," said Rivera.

"It wasn't just me walking across that stage, it was family members, my teacher’s administrators, everyone who worked with me to make it possible," said Audrain.

This fall they will both start as juniors at Arizona State University. Audrain will be majoring in education and Rivera in business.

