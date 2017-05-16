New music venue to open in downtown Phoenix

A rendering of what The Van Buren will look like. (Source: facebook.com/TheVanBurenPHX/)

A new music venue is scheduled to open this summer and they already have more than a dozen musical acts lined up.

The new spot is called The Van Buren and is at the newly renovated building near Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street.

It will open in August and is expected to have 1,000 seats.

As of Monday, there are 17 shows scheduled.

The shows will feature music from all types of genres.

"We do everything from country like Chase Rice to electronic artists, indie rock artists. We're also planning to use it for wedding and meetings," Jeremiah Gratza with The Van Buren said.

Tickets to the shows will go on sale on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Here's a list of bands so far confirmed to play at The Van Buren.

August 23 - Cold War Kids

August 27 - Sylvan Esso

August 31 - Thundercat

September 1 - The Growlers

September 3 - Fayuca/Black Bottom Lighters

September 7 - Lifehouse and Switchfoot

September 14 - Indigo Girls

September 16 - Future islands

September 17 - Against Me!

September 19 - Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit with Frank Turner

September 23 - Jared & The Mill

September 29 - Misterwives

October 3 - Bonobo (Live)

October 12 - Portugal the Man

October 17 - Dinosaur Jr

November 7 - Lany

November 9 - Chase Rice

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.