New music venue to open in downtown Phoenix

A rendering of what The Van Buren will look like. (Source: facebook.com/TheVanBurenPHX/) A rendering of what The Van Buren will look like. (Source: facebook.com/TheVanBurenPHX/)
A new music venue is scheduled to open this summer and they already have more than a dozen musical acts lined up.

The new spot is called The Van Buren and is at the newly renovated building near Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street.

It will open in August and is expected to have 1,000 seats.

As of Monday, there are 17 shows scheduled.

The shows will feature music from all types of genres.

"We do everything from country like Chase Rice to electronic artists, indie rock artists. We're also planning to use it for wedding and meetings," Jeremiah Gratza with The Van Buren said.

Tickets to the shows will go on sale on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Here's a list of bands so far confirmed to play at The Van Buren.

  • August 23 - Cold War Kids
  • August 27 - Sylvan Esso
  • August 31 - Thundercat
  • September 1 - The Growlers
  • September 3 - Fayuca/Black Bottom Lighters
  • September 7 - Lifehouse and Switchfoot
  • September 14 - Indigo Girls
  • September 16 - Future islands
  • September 17 - Against Me!
  • September 19 - Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit with Frank Turner
  • September 23 - Jared & The Mill
  • September 29 - Misterwives
  • October 3 - Bonobo (Live)
  • October 12 - Portugal the Man
  • October 17 - Dinosaur Jr
  • November 7 - Lany
  • November 9 - Chase Rice

