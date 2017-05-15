Notable legislation passed before legislative session ends

Lawmakers also addressed texting and driving, banning teens from using mobile devices while they're learning to drive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One of the new laws will allow kids to wear sunscreen at school without their parents' permission or a doctor's note. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The legislative session is over and we've got hundreds of new laws soon to be on the books. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The legislative session is over and we've got hundreds of new laws soon to be on the books.

And Arizona once again finds itself in the national spotlight, this time for a new law allowing schools to hire teachers with no training.

Supporters say this will help with a teaching shortage but opponents are now calling it the "Warm Body Law."

In less controversial education news, kids can now wear sunscreen at school without their parents' permission or a doctor's note. Who even knew this was a thing?

Lawmakers also addressed texting and driving, banning teens from using mobile devices while they're learning to drive. The new law does nothing to stop adults from texting behind the wheel.

And when it came to taxes, lawmakers passed a small income tax reduction -- about $4 a year but they rejected a gas tax to repair Arizona roads.

Apparently, the roads were so bad in some areas that the trucking industry said they were willing to pay the tax

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.