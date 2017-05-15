Wind-whipped fire reported in Bisbee; Homes being evacuated

Crews were worried about the strong winds. (Source: Copper Queen Hotel)

Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue and multiple fire agencies are responding as crews try to keep the blaze from growing.

They say the fire is on a hill and the wind could cause flames to quickly spread through the surrounding grassy area.

The cause of the fire isn't immediately clear and authorities can't say yet how many structures in the area are at risk.

Fire departments from Bisbee, Elfrida and Naco are battling the blaze so far while Bisbee police deal with any needed evacuations.

Bisbee is located about 90 miles southeast of Tucson.

