Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee

Crews were worried about the strong winds. (Source: Copper Queen Hotel)

Officials say the fire was on a hill. (Source: Dave Owens)

Multiple fire agencies responded as crews tried to keep the blaze from growing. (Source: Copper Queen Hotel)

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue. (Source: Copper Queen Hotel)

Several homes were evacuated due to a fire in Bisbee. (Source: Copper Queen Hotel)

Authorities say several structures have been lost after a wind-whipped fire in Bisbee.

Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas says the fire is no longer spreading and it's expected to be brought under control in a few hours.

There are no reported injuries.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue in Old Bisbee, about 90 miles southeast of Tucson.

Its cause remains unclear.

Crews from five fire agencies tried to keep the blaze from spreading down a hill and through a grassy area that surrounds homes.

Capas says multiple homes were evacuated and several structures were lost but she didn't have an exact count.

The Arizona Daily Star reports three to five vacant homes were destroyed, all in the Terrace Hills area off of Tombstone Canyon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.