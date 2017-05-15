Person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in downtown Phoenix

One person was shot by police in downtown Phoenix on Monday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix on Monday evening.

It happened near First Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police said "one subject is down" but wouldn't elaborate on how severe the injuries were.

No officers were hurt.

No other information was available.

We'll update the story as soon as we get more information.

View from 3rd Ave & Portland.. lots of areas blocked off around here including 3rd Ave from Roosevelt to Culver St. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/NrnexuMCXS — Amanda Goodman (@AGoodmanReports) May 16, 2017

Per @phoenixpolice there was an officer involved shooting at Margaret Hance Park, 1 person shot no officers hurt. — Amanda Goodman (@AGoodmanReports) May 16, 2017

Crime tape up all around Margaret Hance Park Downtown @phoenixpolice working something here trying to get details. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/WFMjlVlapt — Amanda Goodman (@AGoodmanReports) May 16, 2017

