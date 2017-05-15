Person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in downtown Phoenix

A person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix on Monday evening.

It happened near First Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police said "one subject is down" but wouldn't elaborate on how severe the injuries were.

No officers were hurt. 

No other information was available.

