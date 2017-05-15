Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix

One person was shot by police in downtown Phoenix on Monday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.

She was spotted on the Japanese Friendship Garden property by officers, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.

The woman in her late 20s was apparently armed with a handgun and threatening herself.

During the contact, an officer shot her. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, Lewis said.

Police said she was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened around noon near Central and Campbell avenues.

[READ MORE: PD investigating a homicide near Central and Camelback]

According to Lewis, the victim was shot multiple times and she was seen leaving in a dark blue Jaguar. The victim, a man in his 50s, knew the suspect.

Officers then quickly canvassed the area.

Lewis said the suspect later visited a restaurant near Central Avenue and Portland Street where she stayed there for several hours.

She was later spotted in the garden and that's where police contacted her.

Lewis said the officer who shot her had spent 24 years with the department.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Lewis said he doesn't believe any officers were wearing body cameras.

An investigation is underway.

View from 3rd Ave & Portland.. lots of areas blocked off around here including 3rd Ave from Roosevelt to Culver St. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/NrnexuMCXS — Amanda Goodman (@AGoodmanReports) May 16, 2017

Per @phoenixpolice there was an officer involved shooting at Margaret Hance Park, 1 person shot no officers hurt. — Amanda Goodman (@AGoodmanReports) May 16, 2017

Crime tape up all around Margaret Hance Park Downtown @phoenixpolice working something here trying to get details. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/WFMjlVlapt — Amanda Goodman (@AGoodmanReports) May 16, 2017

?Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.