Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix

A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.

She was spotted on the Japanese Friendship Garden property by officers, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.

The woman in her late 20s was apparently armed with a handgun and threatening herself. 

During the contact, an officer shot her. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, Lewis said.

Police said she was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened around noon near Central and Campbell avenues.

According to Lewis, the victim was shot multiple times and she was seen leaving in a dark blue Jaguar. The victim, a man in his 50s, knew the suspect.

Officers then quickly canvassed the area.

Lewis said the suspect later visited a restaurant near Central Avenue and Portland Street where she stayed there for several hours.

She was later spotted in the garden and that's where police contacted her.

Lewis said the officer who shot her had spent 24 years with the department.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Lewis said he doesn't believe any officers were wearing body cameras.

An investigation is underway.

