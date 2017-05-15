Iannetta Back in D-backs Clubhouse

Despite stitches in his lip and bonded teeth, D-backs catcher Chris Iannetta can smile about Friday night. Iannetta was struck in the face by a fastball from Pirates pitcher Johnny Barbato.

"Once I was able to get up I knew I'd be okay," says Iannetta, who has been placed on the 7 day disabled list for concussions. "I got really lucky... Dr Holcomb did a great job at the ER.. put my lip back together which was nice."

Iannetta credited adrenaline kicking up to get him through the incident. Barbato reached out to Iannetta to apologize. The D-backs catcher joked that the Pirates pitcher needs to keep his front shoulder closed so the ball won't sail as much.