D-backs place center fielder A.J. Pollock on DL

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a "grade one" right groin strain.

No timetable was set for his return but Pollock called the diagnosis good news and said it is not a significant injury.

Pollock and manager Torey Lovullo said the injury is less severe than the left groin strain that ended his season three weeks early last year.

Pollock was hurt running out a base hit in the 10th inning of Sunday's 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh

To fill the roster spot, Arizona selected outfielder Reymond Fuentes from Triple-A Reno. Fuentes was the 28th overall pick, by the Boston Red Sox, in the 2009 draft.

Fuentes was batting .376 for the Aces, fourth-best in the Pacific Coast League.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.