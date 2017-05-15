13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann

The Department of Public Safety is looking into what led up to the crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least one person was killed in a crash in Wittmann. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.

It happened near Center Street, which is near Dove Valley Road, around 4 p.m.

The U.S. 60 was shut down in both directions but the eastbound side was reopened just after 6 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety said the deadly crash happened at 3:59 p.m. between a semi-truck and a minivan. There was a second two-vehicle crash four minutes later and that wreck had injuries and was blocking the intersection.

Rural Metro said at least one person was thrown from their vehicle in the first crash.

DPS later said the girl may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers are looking into what led up to the crashes.

Alert: Preliminary information is that a two vehicle collision involving a fatal has occurred. Please avoid area. https://t.co/BOCPCtocZb — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 15, 2017

