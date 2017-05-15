Phoenix police, slain officer's kin attend Washington events

The family of Phoenix Police Officer David Glasser visited the White House on Monday. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix Police Department officials and the family of a slain Phoenix police officer are in Washington for ceremonies honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

Those participating in the events included Police Department representatives and the family of Officer David Glasser. He was fatally shot by a suspect also killed in a shootout a year ago.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to officers while speaking Monday outside the U.S. Capitol at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

Glasser's family attended an Oval Office signing ceremony during which Trump signed a proclamation declaring Monday as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

