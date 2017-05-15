PD investigating a homicide near Central and Camelback

Phoenix police near Central and Camelback investigating a reported death. (15 May 2017) [Source: 3TV / CBS 5]

A person was killed in central Phoenix and the suspect is on the run, Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl said on Monday evening.

It happened near Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

Pfohl said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The suspect hasn't been caught but Pfohl said "detectives are actively following some strong leads."

The area around the scene is safe, Pfohl said.

No other information was available.

