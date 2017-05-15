PD investigating a death near Central and Camelback

Phoenix police near Central and Camelback investigating a reported death. (15 May 2017) [Source: 3TV / CBS 5]

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said their investigators are at a location near Central Ave. and Camelback Rd. looking into a reported death.

Officers at the LEX apartments along the 100 block of West Minnezona Ave.

Little is known about the incident, but our news gatherers are on scene and will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.