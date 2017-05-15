Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?Posted: Updated:
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.
VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Babysitter accused of slamming toddler's head against wall to 'discipline' her
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to "discipline her."
I-17 reopens after crash prompts closure near Black Canyon City
A crash involving a tour bus and a semi-truck prompted the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 17 Sunday evening.
Students punished for wearing braided extensions
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.
Hero mom killed saving daughter from out-of-control car on Mother’s Day
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.
Estacada stabbing believed to be connected to death investigation in Colton
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.
Police officer accidentally overdoses during drug bust
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.
Company says coconut water 'squid free' after woman shares disturbing photos
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.
What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes
Here are some little secrets about Arizona's hottest and coldest locations.
Wednesday night's full moon called 'Flower Moon'
Tomorrow night you can see the Flower Moon. Weather looks good for stargazers, mostly clear on Wednesday.
See the first photo of a tornado in Arizona
Tornadoes in Arizona are extremely rare, with an average of 1 or 2 confirmed each year. So what is the earliest photo of a tornado in Arizona and where did it hit?
Meteor shower expected for this weekend
It's a great weekend for stargazers because the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking this weekend.
How Many Monsoons Inhabit Earth?
This story shows the various monsoons around the world.
Could 2017 be a bad wildfire season for Arizona?
Arizona could face a long wildfire season because of a wet winter and very dry spring.
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.
Phoenix police, slain officer's kin attend Washington events
Phoenix Police Department officials and the family of a slain Phoenix police officer are in Washington for ceremonies honoring officers killed in the line of duty.
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Children and cannabis
Get a look at the controversy around medical marijuana for sick children. Hear what parents and experts have to say about it -- Thursday night at 9 on 3TV.
Police ID man accused of shooting limo driver to avoid paying bill
Police said Zhair Zamora Sepulveda, 29, was still holding a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun when they arrived on the scene.
Crash prompts closure on I-17 near Black Canyon City
A crash involving a tour bus and a semi-truck prompted the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 17 Sunday evening. (May 14, 2017)
Person of interest detained in attempted kidnapping in Buckeye
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained a "possible suspect" in the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old from a neighborhood not far from Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, west of the Valley.
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year. (Sunday, May 14, 2017)
Mom killed while saving daughter from runaway car on Mother's Day
Police looking for man who wore pajama pants during robbery
Pajamas are usually worn for sleeping but police said a man wore them during a robbery of a Phoenix convenience store. (Sunday, May 14, 2017)
Motorcycle rider critical after traffic accident
A motorcycle rider was injured at 19th Avenue and Bell Road after a collision Sunday. (May 14, 2017)
