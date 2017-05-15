Councilman arrested for DUI 'still moving ahead at breakneck speed'

Embattled Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle said Monday that he has no plans to resign following a DUI arrest earlier this month.

"Still moving ahead at breakneck speed, I'm not going to let this slow me down," Winkle said during a phone interview from his office at City Hall.

The comments come at Mesa Mayor John Giles plans to address the DUI accusation on Thursday. The mayor is concerned that Winkle can't effectively do his job with the DUI charge hanging over his head.

Winkle, who is serving his first term, was arrested May 7 in the neighboring city of Tempe and cited for drunk driving.

Winkle told two different police officers that he didn't drink any alcohol, according to police body camera video released Thursday.

However, he failed a field sobriety test and his wife is seen on the body cam video telling police that her husband was "obviously intoxicated" and "neither one of us should be driving."

May 7 was the second time Winkle, who was elected last August, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of extreme DUI in Scottsdale in 2008. His BAC was 0.23, nearly three times the legal definition of impaired. Winkle spent a month in jail.

