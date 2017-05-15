"That Wasn't Going to Stop Me." 60 Year Old Overcomes Heart Attack to Continue Track Career.

Isn't it said that life begins at 60? It seems like it has for Chris Wallace. The Valley resident has resumed competing in a sport that he was good at in high school.

“I hadn’t jumped in 40 years,” says Wallace. “I was always a good triple jumper in middle school and high school. There’s a rhythm to it.”

Wallace plans to compete in the Senior Games next month in Birmingham, AL. He trains 5 days a week, weight lifting, swimming, working out at the track and stretching. He also tries to lead a healthy lifestyle after his fair share of health scares. Chris suffered a heart attack 10 days before his 51st birthday.

“That wasn’t going to stop me,” says Wallace, who had a stent put in artery and told by doctors that he was lucky to be alive. “7 months later I competed in my first Senior Games in Colorado.”

9 years, and dozens of Senior Games medals later, Chris Wallace keeps competing. Each state has its own Senior Olympics events. To learn more log on to seniorgames.org. The National Senior Games run June 2nd-15.