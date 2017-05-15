Young students help Banner patients in special way

Wearing little hard hats, students from Emerson Elementary School helped patients at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix heal in a special way.

While visiting the construction site at the new emergency department entrance of the new patient tower, students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade hand painted a temporary pathway.

"When they are able to interact with the community around them, it really makes the art more meaningful," said Olivia Yuen, an art teacher at Emerson Elementary in August. "It really makes the art more meaningful. Rather than just creating in the classroom day to day, they are able to go outside and see how art can impact the world around them."

The hospital and school worked together to design a wonderful piece of art that the students painted in on Thursday and Friday.

"I am hoping for them to feel more welcome into here than just seeing a regular stone wall," said fifth-grader Danielle Mahkee. "Mostly the fun color art would welcome them into a fun happy environment to show that the banner hospitals caring for them and willing to save them."

The new emergency department is scheduled to open in late June.

