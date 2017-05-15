Quest to open iconic Arizona mining museum nets a win

The Arizona Mining and Mineral Museum will open up again after backers in the Legislature succeeded in restoring funding to the location.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Gail Griffin leading the effort in late April.

Senate Bill 1415 will transfer the ownership of the museum to the University of Arizona. The university will be responsible for operating and maintaining it.

Reopening the museum will allow tens of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren to once again visit the state's leading science facility.

Griffin said the different financing structure helped get the bill passed this time around.

The 18.000-square-foot property closed in 2011 for renovations and was eventually renamed the Centennial Museum and later the Arizona Experience Museum but was never reopened.

