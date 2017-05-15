Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'Posted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
3 On Your Side
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
3 On Your Side
Stolen tax information on the dark web
Stolen tax information on the dark web
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill
New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill
A Phoenix family says they did everything they could to ensure the birth of their baby daughter would be covered in-network. Now, they say they're left with a bill they shouldn't have to pay.More >
A Phoenix family says they did everything they could to ensure the birth of their baby daughter would be covered in-network. Now, they say they're left with a bill they shouldn't have to pay.More >
3 On Your Side
San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard
San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard
An Arizona woman had been living with a "safety hazard" and when she couldn't fix the problem on her own, she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
An Arizona woman had been living with a "safety hazard" and when she couldn't fix the problem on her own, she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes
Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here.More >
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here.More >
3 On Your Side
$9K stolen from Valley man's bank account is returned
$9K stolen from Valley man's bank account is returned
After two months, a Scottsdale man finally gets his $9,000 returned to his bank account with 3 On Your Side's help.More >
After two months, a Scottsdale man finally gets his $9,000 returned to his bank account with 3 On Your Side's help.More >
3 On Your Side: Summer savings tips
3 On Your Side: Summer savings tips
Pool weather is here, temperatures are rising and kids will be out of school soon. But don't let all the build-up make you forget about your finances.More >
Pool weather is here, temperatures are rising and kids will be out of school soon. But don't let all the build-up make you forget about your finances.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life
VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
Babysitter accused of slamming toddler's head against wall to 'discipline' her
Babysitter accused of slamming toddler's head against wall to 'discipline' her
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
I-17 reopens after crash prompts closure near Black Canyon City
I-17 reopens after crash prompts closure near Black Canyon City
A crash involving a tour bus and a semi-truck prompted the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 17 Sunday evening.More >
A crash involving a tour bus and a semi-truck prompted the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 17 Sunday evening.More >
Students punished for wearing braided extensions
Students punished for wearing braided extensions
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >
Hero mom killed saving daughter from out-of-control car on Mother’s Day
Hero mom killed saving daughter from out-of-control car on Mother’s Day
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
Estacada stabbing believed to be connected to death investigation in Colton
Estacada stabbing believed to be connected to death investigation in Colton
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
Police officer accidentally overdoses during drug bust
Police officer accidentally overdoses during drug bust
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
Company says coconut water 'squid free' after woman shares disturbing photos
Company says coconut water 'squid free' after woman shares disturbing photos
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
60-year-old overcomes heart attack to continue track career
60-year-old overcomes heart attack to continue track career
Isn’t it said that life beings at 60? It seems like it has for Valley resident Chris Wallace. He’s resumed competing in a sport that he was good at in high school.More >
Isn’t it said that life beings at 60? It seems like it has for Valley resident Chris Wallace. He’s resumed competing in a sport that he was good at in high school.More >
Rio Salado Dual Ed Program
Local teens graduate college before high school
Local teens graduate college before high school
Rio Salado has partnered with 46 high schools in the Valley to help thousands of students achieve their higher education goals before they even graduate high school.More >
Rio Salado has partnered with 46 high schools in the Valley to help thousands of students achieve their higher education goals before they even graduate high school.More >
South Phoenix students focus on food skills
South Phoenix students focus on food skills
A special program in a south Phoenix school district is teaching more than academics. Its focus is food, and it's designed for students who may need it most.More >
A special program in a south Phoenix school district is teaching more than academics. Its focus is food, and it's designed for students who may need it most.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Crash prompts closure on I-17 near Black Canyon City
Crash prompts closure on I-17 near Black Canyon City
A crash involving a tour bus and a semi-truck prompted the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 17 Sunday evening. (May 14, 2017)More >
Person of interest detained in attempted kidnapping in Buckeye
Person of interest detained in attempted kidnapping in Buckeye
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has detained a "possible suspect" in the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old from a neighborhood not far from Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, west of the Valley. Full story @ https://goo.gl/dqEmLnMore >
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has detained a "possible suspect" in the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old from a neighborhood not far from Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, west of the Valley. Full story @ https://goo.gl/dqEmLnMore >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year. (Sunday, May 14, 2017)More >
Mom killed while saving daughter from runaway car on Mother's Day
Mom killed while saving daughter from runaway car on Mother's Day
(Source: WABC via CNN)More >
Motorcycle rider critical after traffic accident
Motorcycle rider critical after traffic accident
A motorcycle rider was injured at 19th Avenue and Bell Road after a collision Sunday. (May 14, 2017)More >
A motorcycle rider was injured at 19th Avenue and Bell Road after a collision Sunday. (May 14, 2017)More >
Police looking for man who wore pajama pants during robbery
Police looking for man who wore pajama pants during robbery
Pajamas are usually worn for sleeping but police said a man wore them during a robbery of a Phoenix convenience store. (Sunday, May 14, 2017)More >
Pajamas are usually worn for sleeping but police said a man wore them during a robbery of a Phoenix convenience store. (Sunday, May 14, 2017)More >