Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'

Sheri Leger, like a lot of folks, lives paycheck to paycheck. So, when she got a phone call recently and the guy on the other end said he had $9,000 in free federal grant money, that got Leger’s attention.

"Well, they said because I paid all my bills on time and I was really good with my credit, that's why they awarded it,” Leger said.

“In other words, they were rewarding you because you're a good citizen?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her.

“Correct,” she replied

The caller was really a scammer and claimed to be with an agency called the U.S. Government Grant Department. He said in order for Leger to get all that money, she had to pay a $150 transaction fee.

“I bet you were pretty excited?" Harper asked.

"Well, yeah! Of course” she said.

So, just like she was told to do, Leger went to her nearest retailer and purchased $150 in iTunes cards. She then scratched off the back of the security code and revealed the numbers to the scammer giving him full access to the $150 dollars. Leger thought she was done, but the con man then said she had to pay $900 in insurance because it was an out-of-state transaction.

"I just told him that I don't have that kind of money," she said.

Even after the scammer reduced the insurance fee down to $425, Leger hung up and called her bank, which confirmed she had been scammed and that there was no free government grant agency.

Leger filed a police report and also contacted 3 On Your Side. And, the very day we showed up to talk to Leger, guess who called.

"Is that your phone ringing?” Harper asked. "Do you need to get that? Maybe it’s the scammer."

It was, in fact, the scammer sniffing around, looking to convince Leger to send in that $425 fee.

"So, I was expecting a callback yesterday to make a payment of $425,” the scammer said as we listened in on her speaker phone. “But, since you did not call me back, that's the reason I was calling you back today," he said.

We continued to listen to the con man’s sales pitch, and that's when it came time to confront his lies.

“Why do you do this to people?” Harper asked “Why do you do this?

“Do you have any proof this is a scam?" the con man replied.

"Yes, you're a fraud and a scam,” Harper said. “There's no such thing as free government grants. You know that and you're ripping people off."

After realizing he had been exposed, the scammer hung up.

Leger says she can't believe how persistent and convincing these scammers are and she was somewhat surprised he actually called her back on this day.

"They got me for $150. I suppose they figured I was still a sucker," Leger said, chuckling.

“Yeah, they wanted more money didn't they?" Harper asked.

“Yes, they did," she said.

