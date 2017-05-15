Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a timeshare settlement.

The $800,000 settlement was reached months ago between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Diamond Resorts.

Diamond Resorts owns nearly 400 vacation properties around the world, including some in Scottsdale, Pinetop and Sedona.

Numerous consumers complained, among other things, that Diamond Resorts used deceptive and high pressured sales tactics during presentations. As a result, the Arizona attorney general sued the timeshare company for consumer fraud and eventually reached an $800,000 settlement. Much of the money will be used to reimburse consumers.

If you invested with Diamond Resorts and want your money back from that settlement, you need to fill out paperwork with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office by May 23.

To qualify, you had to have purchased Diamond Memberships between January 2011 and January 2017. The purchase had to have been made in Arizona. And finally, you must provide a detailed explanation of how you were deceived.

Again, the deadline to file your complaint is next Tuesday.

To file a complaint against Diamond Resorts, contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6504, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 1-800-352-8431. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.