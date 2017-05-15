3 On Your Side

Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts

Posted: Updated:
(Source: DiamondResorts.com) (Source: DiamondResorts.com)
(Source: DiamondResorts.com) (Source: DiamondResorts.com)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

 The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a timeshare settlement.

The $800,000 settlement was reached months ago between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Diamond Resorts.

Diamond Resorts owns nearly 400 vacation properties around the world, including some in Scottsdale, Pinetop and Sedona.

Numerous consumers complained, among other things, that Diamond Resorts used deceptive and high pressured sales tactics during presentations. As a result, the Arizona attorney general sued the timeshare company for consumer fraud and eventually reached an $800,000 settlement. Much of the money will be used to reimburse consumers.

If you invested with Diamond Resorts and want your money back from that settlement, you need to fill out paperwork with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office by May 23.

To qualify, you had to have purchased Diamond Memberships between January 2011 and January 2017. The purchase had to have been made in Arizona. And finally, you must provide a detailed explanation of how you were deceived.

Again, the deadline to file your complaint is next Tuesday.

To file a complaint against Diamond Resorts, contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6504, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 1-800-352-8431. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts

    Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-05-15 16:39:12 GMT
    (Source: DiamondResorts.com)(Source: DiamondResorts.com)

     The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement. 

    More >

     The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement. 

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Stolen tax information on the dark web

    Stolen tax information on the dark web

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:18:14 GMT
    Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the Internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the Internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.

    More >

    It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side