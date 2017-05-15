The laundry spotter products The Queen of Clean buys

I don't always make my own laundry spotters. There are some great products I have tested over the years that have found work really well. Heres my list and what I use them for.

AMODEX Non-toxic Ink and Stain Remover: I came across this a few years ago in an office supply store. It never fails to impress me. It works great on ink and is also good for Sharpie marks. In addition to that it removes grass, crayon, hair dye, wine, berries, chocolate and so much more. It is not inexpensive but a little goes a long way and for those tough stains it really does the job. Buy at ACE, AMAZON and office stores.

ZOTE SOAP: This is a very inexpensive bar of soap that is fantastic for removing oily stains and I love it for underarm stains. First moisten the underarm with hydrogen peroxide and then work in the ZOTE Soap really well. Make sure you treat the entire stain. Let it sit a few minutes and then launder as usual. I usually have 100% success with this method. You can also use it for washing delicates and other spotting. Find at Walmart, grocery stores and many $$$-type stores.

CARBONA STAIN DEVILS: These are a series of laundry spotters for specific problems. There is one for rust, red wine, grease and oil, gum, blood, for a total of 10. Look for them in the laundry spotter aisle and use according to directions. They work well.

ZOUT LAUNDRY STAIN REMOVER: This is a spray spotter that works for a wide variety of spots and stains. Of the many available brands I find this works the best. Find anywhere laundry spotters are sold.

FELS NAPTHA LAUNDRY BAR SOAP: This soap has been around since the 1800s. It is a wonderful spot and stain remover and works well on grass and red mud. It's great for spotting sports uniforms. It's inexpensive and can be found in the spotter aisle at grocery and big box stores. It's very inexpensive and lasts a long time. I use it for cleaning too. It works well for scrubbing patio furniture.

SPOT SHOT INSTANT CARPET STAIN REMOVER: I love this for really difficult stains and grease and oil. Test in an inconspicuous area prior to using.

I always have my QUEEN'S MIRACLE SPOTTER on the shelf. It is wonderful for all stains and spotting. Combine 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and 1 part DAWN Original or Ultra Dish Soap and put it in a labeled squirt bottle. Work it into stains and launder as usual.

WHITE BRITE LAUNDRY WHITENER: It's not just for whites. This product does whiten white clothes, removing dingy color. It also removes fugitive color, which is color that bleeds from colored clothes into other clothes. I also find that it is good for removing light discolorations and stains that just haven't quite been removed. Buy at grocery and big box stores.

