Person of interest detained in attempted kidnapping in Buckeye

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has detained a "possible suspect" in the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old from a neighborhood not far from Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, west of the Valley.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, an MCSO helicopter pilot told Bruce Haffner in the Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper that they were searching for the suspect.

Aerial video showed the MCSO helicopter circling the area, as well as patrol vehicles outside a home in the area of 205th Avenue between Elliot and Narramore roads, which is northwest of Rainbow Valley Elementary School.

According to the 10-year-old's father, the boy was playing outside his home when the suspect approached him about 6:45 a.m.

"Apparently my kid was playing out here and somebody comes up behind him and grabbed him by the arm," David Cicogni told our Marc Liverman. "He jerked away real quick and started to run, and the guy ran off -- took off runnin'."

The child got away unharmed.

MCSO tweeted at 9:30 a.m. -- about 90 minutes after we learned about the incident -- that deputies detained a "possible suspect" in a burglary nearby.

Buckeye is about 45 minutes west of Phoenix via Interstate 10.

Rainbow Valley Elementary School is one of six schools in the Liberty Elementary School District.

The school was in the headlines earlier this year when a fourth-grade teacher there was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old foreign exchange student.

Police arrested Joshua Schroder in mid-February.

