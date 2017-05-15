MCSO releases sketch of suspect who grabbed 10-year-old boy

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a young boy in Buckeye.

MCSO is hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

On Monday, the man tried to grab a 10-year-old boy from a neighborhood not far from Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye.

David Cicogni said his son was in their backyard about 7 a.m., playing before school, when a man came up behind him and grabbed him.

“He said he just pulled away from the guy and the guy let go and he got away,” said Cicogni.

[IMAGE: Composite sketch from MCSO]

The child was not hurt.

The 10-year-old described the man as having dark hair, was average-to-tall height, had an average build and had a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm. He was said to be wearing a dark shirt.

Aerial video showed the MCSO helicopter circling the area, as well as patrol vehicles outside a home in the area of 205th Avenue between Elliot and Narramore roads, which is northwest of Rainbow Valley Elementary School.

MCSO also had deputies on the ground using K-9s to try to track down the man.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted at 9:30 a.m. -- about 90 minutes after we learned about the incident -- that deputies detained a "possible suspect."

As it turned out, that person of interest did not match the description investigators have of the suspect.

"More investigation to be done," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in a tweet at about 12:45 p.m.

Cicogni said he son was a little rattled and shaken up by the whole ordeal.

"It's pretty scary. It makes you pretty concerned, you know? Kids [have] been playing out here for, well, we have lived here 17 years and have no issues. On your own property, out back where nobody is around. Somebody comes in there… it kind of bothers you," said Cicogni.

Cicogni is just grateful his son is OK.

“I thank the Lord that took care of my boy and everything’s good and no worries,” said Cicogni.

Cicogni said he’s not too concerned the man will come back. But he did say that he will be more vigilant in keeping an eye on his son and make sure one of his brothers is outside playing with him, even when he’s in his own yard.

If you think you recognize the suspect, please contact MCSO at 602 876-1011.

Buckeye is about 45 minutes west of Phoenix via Interstate 10.

Rainbow Valley Elementary School is one of six schools in the Liberty Elementary School District.

The school was in the headlines earlier this year when a fourth-grade teacher there was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old foreign exchange student.

Police arrested Joshua Schroder in mid-February.

