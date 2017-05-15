Investigators release description of suspect in attempted kidnapping in Buckeye

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the "possible suspect" detained in connection the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old from a neighborhood not far from Rainbow Valley Elementary School is not the person for whom they are looking.

MCSO tweeted at about noon that the suspect is a white man with dark hair who is of "average height" and has a tattoo on his right forearm. The person initially detained as a person of interest "does not match suspect description," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez tweeted Monday afternoon.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, an MCSO helicopter pilot told Bruce Haffner in the Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper that they were searching for the suspect.

Aerial video showed the MCSO helicopter circling the area, as well as patrol vehicles outside a home in the area of 205th Avenue between Elliot and Narramore roads, which is northwest of Rainbow Valley Elementary School.

According to the 10-year-old's father, the boy was playing outside his home when the suspect approached him about 6:45 a.m.

"Apparently my kid was playing out here and somebody comes up behind him and grabbed him by the arm," David Cicogni told our Marc Liverman. "He jerked away real quick and started to run, and the guy ran off -- took off runnin'."

The child got away unharmed.

MCSO tweeted at 9:30 a.m. -- about 90 minutes after we learned about the incident -- that deputies detained a "possible suspect."

"We have limited suspect description however [sic] we have a person of interest detained who was caught in a residential burglary in close proximity to the original scene," Enriquez wrote in an email response to our inquiry.

As it turned out, that person of interest did not match the description investigators have of the suspect.

"More investigation to be done," he said in a tweet at about 12:45 p.m.

Enriquez confirmed that MCSO's helicopter assisted with the search and said a K-9 team was also sent to the scene.

No information about the burglary to which Enriquez referred was immediately available.

Buckeye is about 45 minutes west of Phoenix via Interstate 10.

Rainbow Valley Elementary School is one of six schools in the Liberty Elementary School District.

The school was in the headlines earlier this year when a fourth-grade teacher there was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old foreign exchange student.

Police arrested Joshua Schroder in mid-February.

[MAP: Rainbow Valley Elementary School, Buckeye]

