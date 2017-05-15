AZ day cares warning parents about tainted baby formula

Police believe Jennifer LaPlante, 30, may have tampered with baby formula at several stores in Tucson, including Wal-Mart and Fry’s, for several months.

The brand Gerber Good Start Soy is one of the formula products that is believed to have been tampered with, police said. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Arizona parents are high alert after a Tucson woman was arrested for allegedly tampering with Gerber baby formula.

Jennifer LaPlante, 30, is facing child endangerment charges. Police believe she bought or stole the Gerber Good Start Soy formula, replaced the powder with flour and some other unknown substances, resealing the containers and then returned them to stores for a refund.

At least one baby got sick from the tainted product.

Patricia Stevens owns Storybook Cottage Preschool & Daycare in Tucson area and is doing what she can to warn parents.

"The way we do it here at this day care is that all the parents come in with their bottles all mixed -- four or five bottles per child with their names on it, the date on it, and the number of ounces in each bottle,” Stevens explained.

Because the parents bring bottles for their babies, Storybook Cottage does not keep formula on hand.

Still, Stevens said parents and owners of facilities like hers can never be too vigilant. That’s why she gave a letter to her parents and posted a warning on Storybook Cottage’s Facebook page.

She wants every parent – regardless of the age of their children – to know about the tainted formula “because there are so many ways for things to go wrong quickly.”

Police have named four Tucson-are stores where LaPlante allegedly bought and returned formula.

Fry's at 7050 E. 22nd Street

Fry's at 9401 E. 22nd Street

Wal-Mart at 8040 Broadway Boulevard

Wal-Mart at 7150 E. Speedway

There might be other locations investigators have not yet identified.

The brand Gerber Good Start Soy is one of the formula products that are believed to have been tampered with, Magnus said.

According to police, there may be other formulas that are tainted, but those brands are not known at this time.

Police said parents who may have bought formula from one of the stores should examine the container carefully. If it lacks a seal, if the seal is open or cracked or if it smells funny, don't use the product and notify the police.

