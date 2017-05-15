Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home

It's the house everyone in Casa Grande, Arizona is talking about.

It's the one with the giant pirate ship in the backyard.

"You find a tree with three trunks coming out. It's kind of perfect for a tree house," said homeowner Steven Hill. "You go with what interests you and for us it was pirates."

The retired attorney from Los Angeles started building the spooky, three-story vessel about a year ago with a ton of lumber and the help of the 50-foot-tall ponderosa pine tree behind his house.

Hill and his wife are big fans of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

"Pirate ship playhouses are a dime a dozen, but for kids to experience what it might have really felt like to be on a ship of that period, to me was the most important thing," said Hill.

The authentic-looking ship has everything a pirate could ask for: a jail, captain's quarters, even a crow's nest.

The structure also includes rudders, chains, sails and fake cannons.

Hill was asked if his wife thought he was a little crazy.

"Yeah, I'm way beyond crazy," he said.

Hill's building skills run in the family.

His father and grandfather were both Hollywood set designers.

In fact, Roland E. Hill designed the original Disneyland castle for Walt Disney.

"I think my grandfather Roland Hill would be very proud of this ship," said Hill.

In addition to building his ship, Hill also spends his time performing with the Phoenix band Cavalier Streets.

The Arizona pirate has no plans on charging admission to his pirate ship tree house.

He simply wants to make it accessible for kids to enjoy.

"We love children," said Hill. "If people can enjoy this and feel what it is like, that's good enough for us."

All of the lumber Hill used was donated by Home Depot, Hill said.

The latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, "Dead Men Tell No Tales" will open in theaters May 26.

