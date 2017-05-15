Man accused of sneaking into bedrooms, taking photos of women's feet

Chase Garner is accused of sneaking into the bedrooms of at least six women and taking pictures of their feet while they were sleeping. (Source: KIRO via CNN)

SEATTLE (KIRO/CNN) -- A 22-year-old man is accused of sneaking into the bedrooms of at least six women and taking pictures of their feet while they were sleeping.

Mason County Police arrested Chase Garner after a woman woke up to an unknown man standing at the foot of her bed.

"When she alerted her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her, the suspect fled," the police statement said. "The victim immediately called 911 to report the incident."

Mason County Police said Chase Garner is also suspected of stealing their underwear and firearms in the middle of the night.

"In almost all of the cases the suspect knew the victims through work or social media, and in fact admitted he entered at least one home after reading information the victim posted on social media," said the department in a statement.

Police said they recovered hundreds of images of feet in Garner's cell phone, as well as stolen items inside his home that have been linked to several burglaries in the area.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, as they continue their investigation.

