Golden Eagles flight team wins national championship

Golden Eagles Flight Team won the 2017 NIFA National Championship in Ohio (SOURCE: Golden Eagles Flight Team)

This past weekend was a big one for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott’s Golden Eagles Flight Team.

The team won the 2017 NIFA National Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

This is the school's 11th national championship, and the second consecutive year the team has won it all.

28 flight teams from universities across the country participated in the week-long competition and competed in various flight and ground events.

Some of the events included precision landings, navigation, instrument flight, message drop, aircraft inspection, and computer accuracy.

Embry-Riddle's Nick Moore was named top pilot and was the top scoring contestant for the competition.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.