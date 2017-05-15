GRID Bike Share program expands with Tempe launch

The GRID Bike Share program expanded to Tempe with over 300 public bicycles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Valley’s regional bike share system just got bigger with the official launch of the City of Tempe’s GRID Bike Share program.

Tempe joins Phoenix and Mesa by offering 300 public bicycles, located in 30 convenient locations, that can be rented through the program.

A ceremony will be held Monday morning with opening remarks from Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell and featured guests from ASU, CycleHop and councilmembers from the City of Tempe. After the ceremony, representatives will take part in an inaugural ride around downtown Tempe.

After its Phoenix launch by CycleHop in 2014, the GRID Bike Share program has expanded regionally beginning with Mesa in 2016. On September 8, 2016, the Tempe City Council approved a five-year contract with CycleHop to operate and maintain its system.

With the addition of Tempe to the GRID Bike Share program, the Valley will boast over 1,100 bikes at more than 100 locations across the three cities.

For more information, please visit www.tempe.gov/bikeshare.

