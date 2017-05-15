Fire ban begins at Phoenix desert and mountain preserves

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and Fire Department on Monday began their annual ban on open fires in the city's desert and mountain preserves.

Phoenix Park rangers say the annual ban is expected to run through mid-October.

The ban applies to Camelback Mountain, Papago Park, all areas of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, South Mountain Park and Preserve, North Mountain and surrounding areas, the Sonoran Preserve, and the Deem Hills area.

[RELATED: Annual fire ban begins in Maricopa County]

Phoenix fire and park officials say the ban is in effect due to the extreme fire danger that the combination of low humidity, increasing temperatures, and frequent high winds create each spring.

For those using the preserves, the fire ban stipulates the following:

Open, wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in any part of Phoenix's preserves

Smoking outside of enclosed vehicles will continue to be prohibited

Propane or gas grills may be used, but only in established picnic areas

Currently, the ban does not apply to traditional city parks.

Park rangers want to remind residents whose property borders the preserves to remove dry shrubs, brush, and grasses, and trim dead branches from trees within the 10-foot strip of preserve bordering their property.

Both departments want to remind trail users to follow their critical life-saving "Take a Hike. Do it Right." safety guidelines.

Phoenix Park rangers also recommend the public to not hike during the triple-digit heat.

Park Rangers also want to remind hikers that their board approved a new rule in fall 2016 that prohibits dogs on all city trails when the temperature is 100 degrees or warmer.

Anyone who violates the law could be cited with a Class One Misdemeanor, which could carry with it a penalty of up to $2,500 and up to six months jail time.

Park rangers say that the Humane Society has additional information about how to keep pets safe during warm weather months.

For more details regarding removing vegetation, residents can contact a Phoenix park ranger by calling 602-495-5458 or by e-mail at natural.resources.pks@phoenix.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.