Season subscriptions selling fast for 'Hamilton' at ASU Gammage

Tickets for the ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season subscriptions went on sale Monday, May 15th.

At 11:35 a.m. season packages were sold out. You can sign up for ASU Gammage's waiting list if you missed out.

Officials say purchasing the package is the best way to guarantee seats to the popular Broadway hit musical “Hamilton”. Packages start at $190.

Renewing or purchasing a season subscription allows subscribers the ability to guarantee their tickets for the premiere Tempe engagement of “Hamilton” before tickets become available to the general public.

The musical will anchor the ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Desert Schools Broadway Across America season with performances January 30, 2018 to February 25, 2018.

When the season subscriptions went on sale at 10 a.m. ASUgammage.com experienced heavy traffic resulting in technical difficulties for a brief period.

Season Packages are currently sold out. Please sign up for our waitlist at https://t.co/aw6o8lkZwf. — ASU Gammage (@ASUGammage) May 15, 2017

