ASU Gammage 2017-18 Broadway season subscriptions on sale

Season subscriptions for ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season go on sale Monday. (Source: ASU Gammage)

Season subscriptions for ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season go on sale Monday. (Source: ASU Gammage)

Season subscriptions for ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season go on sale Monday. (Source: ASU Gammage)

Tickets for the ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season subscriptions go on sale Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m.

Officials say purchasing the package is the best way to guarantee seats to the popular Broadway hit musical “Hamilton”. Packages start at $190.

[RELATED: Smash Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ coming to ASU Gammage in 2018]

Renewing or purchasing a season subscription allows subscribers to be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere Tempe engagement of “Hamilton” before tickets become available to the general public.

The musical will anchor the ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Desert Schools Broadway Across America season with performances January 30, 2018 to February 25, 2018.

When tickets and subscriptions went on sale at 10 a.m. ASUgammage.com experienced heavy traffic resulting in technical difficulties for a brief period.

Visit ASUGammage.com to get your tickets and subscriptions.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.