Firefighters emphasize pool safety after drownings

It was a deadly and sad weekend for drownings in the Valley.

This past Saturday, two children in two separate incidents drowned.

A 6-year-old Avondale boy drowned while at a home party. We're told there was a fence around the pool and that all children had floatation devices on.

The boy apparently removed his floatation device. Someone spotted him at the bottom of the pool. CPR was given to the child, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second drowning happened in Mesa, where a 3-year-old boy was found face down in the backyard pool.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but didn't make it.

Capt. Reda Bigler of the Phoenix Fire Department said that these child drownings are some of the most challenging calls they go on.

"You think of flailing arms and a kid almost calling for help and screaming and stuff, but the reality is that they slip underwater,” she said.

“When you go back to the thing we heard forever, watch your kids around water and in just a few seconds, it really is just a few seconds. You turn away to get your phone to answer the phone to get a snack to get a towel its seconds, and that's all it takes."

Bigler added that these tragic accidents are preventable but vigilance key. She said to think of it as having a designated driver.

Bigler stated that there must be a designated adult or two constantly watching because even with fences or floatation devices, things happen and can happen quickly.

