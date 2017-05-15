Mother's Day birth has special meaning for mom

Tiela Fraser welcomed a new baby on Mother's Day at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mother's Day had an extra special meaning to a mom who received an extra special present.

It was a bundle of blessings weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces that mom Tiela Fraser received this Mother's Day.

“I was surprised that today she decided to come.”

Fraser proudly showed off her new daughter.

"This is Jru Marie Fraser and she came out in two pushes,” Fraser said.

Little Jru arrived Sunday morning at 2:57 a.m., but Fraser and her husband Jordan say they weren't even sure if they were going make it to the hospital.

“She was pretty close to coming in the car. We drove over a piece of aluminum on the road and got an immediate flat tire,” said Fraser.

They made it and now their son,16-month-old Rowan is a big brother.

Fraser says having baby Jru on Mother's Day has an added special meaning behind it. Fighting back tears, she tells us why.

“I lost my grandmother and my mother a few years ago and last Mother's Day with my first Mother's Day being a new mom with my son, it was hard. So, for her to be born on Mother's Day, it's just really special.”

As they looked at their new bundle of joy, Fraser says this truly is the best Mother's Day.

"I think it's pretty cool. I think it's the greatest gift I could have."

Along with baby Jru, there were also four other babies born Sunday at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center on Mother's Day.

